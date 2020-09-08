This Extreme Concept Is How Mercedes-Benz Would Build a G-Wagen Race Truck

The Mercedes-Benz Geländewagen, or G-Wagen for short, is many things to many people, but one thing it ain't is a track vehicle. Sure, it can be bought with a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 making 577 horsepower in the AMG G63 model, and it finally has an independent front suspension, but it's never going to get around its nearly three-ton curb weight and house-like aerodynamics. That is, unless you count Project Geländewagen, a concept for a G-Wagen race truck revealed by Mercedes on Tuesday.

A collaboration between MB's chief design officer Gorden Wagener and Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh, Project Geländewagen is how two of the world's top luxury designers would see Mercedes' iconic brute remade as a road-racing specialist. Its partially hand-sanded paint adorns fender flares that encircle widened, racing slick-shod wheels, a spare of which can be found on the tailgate like any other G-Wagen. To clean up the design (and in theory, save weight), Project Geländewagen features no bumpers, mirrors, or turn signals, all of which aren't strictly necessary on a closed-off Nürburgring.