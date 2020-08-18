The F1-Engined Mercedes-AMG Project One Finally Tests Its Full 1,000+ HP on Track

"Stuff a Formula One engine in a road car" is the kind of awesome but questionable idea most of us can only dream of, and Mercedes-AMG is making it happen in the Project One.

Problem is, Mercedes-AMG has been teasing the Project One since 2017, and multiple delays have now pushed its debut back to 2021, according to TopSpeed. So, it's good to see our old friend back on track again—and hopefully "on track" in the other sense, too.

We saw some fan-filmed test footage of the Project One last year, but Mercedes-AMG themselves released the goods this time. According to Merc, this is the first time the Project One's F1-derived hybrid V6 power unit has been track-tested at its full output of over 1,000 horsepower.