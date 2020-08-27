The new 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster is finally testing on the roads around Stuttgart, and from what we can spot through the camouflage, it's at least got the pleasing proportions down right. The Mercedes-Benz SL-Class was one of the classiest drop-tops on the road for decades, but in more recent years, it got lost in Merc's lineup. It wasn't as fast as the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster, but wasn't as swanky as the S-Class cabriolet.

Mercedes-AMG

This time, Benz's performance division Mercedes-AMG took the lead in developing the eighth-generation SL Roadster alongside its next-gen AMG GT. Mercedes-AMG announced today that this next-gen SL has made it past digital development, test stand runs and simulator trials to start testing on the open road. They've already been testing the SL Roadster at the Daimler's Test and Technology Center in Immerdingen, Germany. Now it's testing on public roads to experience the real-life conditions of straßenschäden and caravans hogging the left lane of the Autobahn. Mercedes-AMG refers to this stage a bit more tactfully, calling it "a scheduled phase of wide-ranging dynamic driving tests." Either way, the massive four-wheel disc brakes shown in these photos should help the new SL Roadster handle any abrupt stops or slow-downs it needs to make.

Mercedes-AMG