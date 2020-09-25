Leave It to Mercedes-AMG to Design the Neatest Roof Box on the Market

Mercedes-AMG offers no shortage of powerful, yet still practical cars. There's the E 63 wagon, the GLE 63 S crossover, and the itty-bitty A 45. Then there are less bicycle-friendly models like the GLC 43 coupe-over, which touts performance worthy of the AMG nameplate, but not nearly enough interior room. And to solve the problem it created, AMG will soon offer a fitted roof box compatible with every model in its lineup.

Constructed of a sturdy, wear-resistant hard plastic (what, no carbon fiber?) and finished in "comet-grey magno," the roof pod is laden with AMG branding for flexing on Yakima commoners. Its fin up top and diffuser underneath are designed to reduce drag (and thus wind noise), allowing AMG to rate the pod for up to many countries' speed limits of 80 mph. It'll probably hold on above those speeds, but do you really want to find that limit with your nicest sport coat up there?