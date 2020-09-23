The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Gets 523 Horsepower and a Blacked-Out 'Stealth Edition'

A whole six years after it was first introduced, the Mercedes-AMG GT is getting a healthy dose of extra power some new refinements. For the 2021 model year, the AMG GT Coupe and Roadster's 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 will make 523 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque—54 hp and 29 lb-ft. up from the 2020 model. From a dig, Mercedes says the GT will now hit 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, 0.2 seconds quicker than before.

When we asked Mercedes how exactly the extra grunt was extracted, a spokesperson explained, "For the new GT, we’ve made both hardware and software updates; The hardware updates come from new and larger turbochargers, allowing for higher peak boost."

Buyers of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT can also expect more standard equipment including AMG Ride Control suspension with adaptive damping, an electronic limited-slip differential, AMG composite brakes with red calipers, and a "Race" driving mode naturally inherited from its racier GT C and GT R stablemates.