The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Gets 523 Horsepower and a Blacked-Out 'Stealth Edition'
It'll get to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds. That's 0.2 seconds quicker than before.
A whole six years after it was first introduced, the Mercedes-AMG GT is getting a healthy dose of extra power some new refinements. For the 2021 model year, the AMG GT Coupe and Roadster's 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 will make 523 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque—54 hp and 29 lb-ft. up from the 2020 model. From a dig, Mercedes says the GT will now hit 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, 0.2 seconds quicker than before.
When we asked Mercedes how exactly the extra grunt was extracted, a spokesperson explained, "For the new GT, we’ve made both hardware and software updates; The hardware updates come from new and larger turbochargers, allowing for higher peak boost."
Buyers of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT can also expect more standard equipment including AMG Ride Control suspension with adaptive damping, an electronic limited-slip differential, AMG composite brakes with red calipers, and a "Race" driving mode naturally inherited from its racier GT C and GT R stablemates.
Also new for 2021 is the introduction of a light-absorbing Stealth Edition. Available in both Coupe and Roadster forms, the extremely blacked-out special edition AMG GT bundles in the AMG Exterior Night Package, black brake calipers, a dark chrome grille, black headlights, black wheels measuring 19 inches in front and 20 inches out back.
But wait, there's more! The edition also adds a carbon roof for the Coupe, and a black soft top for the Roadster. Inside, things are similarly dark with the Interior Night Package, AMG performance seats upholstered in black diamond-quilted Nappa leather, a black steering wheel wrapped in Dinamica microfiber, black stitching, and piano black trim.
The Stealth Edition AMG GT can be had in black, metallic black, or matte black, but don't think for a second that black is the only color you can get this in. Mercedes will also offer the car in dark gray. Just to keep us on our toes.
The new, more powerful 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe and Roadster will reach dealerships early 2021. Official pricing has yet to be announced but don't expect to deviate too much from the 2020 models which start at $116,895 for the Coupe and $128,895 for the Roadster.
