2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door: Less HP Means $10K More in Your Pocket

For those looking to put an AMG GT on their driveway on the (relative) cheap, we've got good news. Mercedes-AMG is bringing the entry-level GT 43 4-Door Coupe to America for the 2021 model year. Already available overseas, the smaller sibling of the Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe will start at $90,950 when it comes to U.S. dealers in late 2020—about $10,000 less than its more powerful counterpart. It's also about $26,000 cheaper than the base of its two-door sibling.

The 43 uses the same 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six found in the 53 albeit detuned to 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. To contrast, the four-seater GT 53 makes 429 ponies and 384 pound-feet. This output gulf translates to a 0.4-second delay getting to 60 mph with the 53 performing the sprint in 4.4 seconds and the 43 getting it done in a manufacturer-estimated 4.8 seconds. A 48-volt EQ Boost mild hybrid system adds up to 21 extra hp and 184 additional pound-feet of twist.