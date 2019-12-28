Teaser Seemingly Confirms Mercedes-AMG GT 73 Will Be Plug-In Hybrid With 800 HP, AWD

It was a good year for the Germans, especially Mercedes-AMG, as the Benz sub-brand’s vehicles upheld their reputation for performance, innovation, and style. Not one to rest on its past successes, the tuners are looking forward to an equally successful 2020 with a new video that teases the upcoming release of its GT 73 four-door coupe.

We see the names of “kick-ass” AMG team members splashed across the screen along with plenty of tire-slaying action from the company's array of go-fast vehicles. The film ends with footage of the new GT 73 accelerating fiercely away from the camera with a quick "thanks." Notably, the car's launch is accompanied not by a lone V-8 growl but by a familiar electric whir that seems to confirm our hunch that the new model will in fact be a plug-in hybrid.

We got our first details on the GT 73 back in June when word started leaking that Mercedes-AMG was planning to launch the model for the 2020 model year. The car will reportedly get a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 with extra power coming from an electric motor, likely at the front to provide traction-aiding all-wheel-drive. That should all add up to 800 or so horsepower and possible zero to 60 times of around two seconds. We don’t have exact release details or pricing information, but expect the GT 73 to surpass the current AMG GT 63 S, which lands around $160,000 before options.

