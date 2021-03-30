Mercedes-AMG’s E-Performance Platform Will Deliver Some of the Wildest Hybrids on the Road

AMG is a slightly weird brand. It's the performance and sporting sub-section of Mercedes and it goes around making faster S-Class sedans as well as, you know, the occasional F1-inspired hypercar. Of course, there's nothing wrong with having tuned-up versions of regular cars but sometimes you get the feeling that the engineers in Affalterbach would rather be making the extremely silly stuff. It's been a good few years for them, if they have, because AMG's latest hybrid platform is based off F1 technology—and that's not just hyperbole or an attempt to sound cool. The battery, energy recovery system, exhaust, and turbocharger are all cooperations between AMG and Mercedes' High Performance Powertrain research and development division, which makes the inarguably (after 14 straight titles) successful F1 power units.

AMG AMG's engine and turbocharger

If that sounds like AMG flexing on its brand family, then that's not even the most interesting thing about the E-Performance platform. It has a four-cylinder engine coded AMG M 139 installed under the hood, which is where you'd expect it to be. The rest of the hybrid system, though, including the battery and the energy recovery system, is integrated to the rear axle for more direct energy recuperation. Then there's the really clever bit, which is a two-way drive shaft that links them so that the electrical system can supply torque and balance to the front axle, as much as the engine can reverse that to the rear. It's the sort of thing that takes a while to get your brain around, but there's a geared section in the middle of the car that lets it go both ways. It's clever stuff, designed to deliver the most power in the best way possible.

AMG The view down the dual drive-shaft to the battery and hybrid recovery system

The new E-Performance platform slots into AMG's performance strategy in a similarly two-prong way; after announcing it'd be making high-performance electric vehicles, this is going to be its very own platform for combustion. At a media Q&A about the new platform last week, AMG CEO Philipp Schiemer said, "Our powertrain strategy for Mercedes AMG is based on two pillars: firstly, performance hybrids with a completely independent layout. Secondly, battery-electric models based on the new Mercedes ECU platform for vehicles of the executive and luxury class." So the E-Performance platform is the real AMG baby and it's been made with a lot of love. It's developed completely in-house by AMG itself and uses only AMG technology, from hardware to software, albeit with a distinct influence from the F1 team. AMG is aiming to take the F1 cooperation further after successfully translating the race car's powertrain to the road in its Project One hypercar. The E-Performance platform is a refinement of that to make it something that delivers incredible performance but doesn't need a team of engineers to keep it going. The direct translations are all over the platform starting with the 6.1-kilowatt-hour, 89-kilogram, direct-liquid-cooled battery. Developed from the start with HPP, it is designed based on what Mercedes really uses in the hybrid systems on-track. The battery is an important part of any hybrid system but it's at the core of the E-Performance platform, partly because of its positioning as part of the rear axle structure but also because—and this might surprise you—it's a plug-in.

AMG The E-Performance battery structure

That's definitely different from an F1 car, which is absolutely verboten from being charged before a race, only recovering energy from fuel burned on track. And it feels like a bit of a weird quirk that, yes, the E-Performance platform has an all-electric mode. AMG wouldn't be drawn on range figures (which will depend on the cars the system is ultimately placed into) but 6.1 kWh isn't a lot of mileage on its own and feels almost like a strange addition, except that the idea of this system isn't purely for ultimate track day speed. AMG planned the system to have a fully electric mode for first-and-last mile. If you're buying an AMG, let's face it, you're probably not actually that worried about making sure you get the PHEV government discount, even if Ferrari is doing it, so presumably this isn't a quick cash-in; it's planning for cars using the E-Performance platform to actually be able to get around where there are emissions restrictions. The electric drive unit delivers up to 150 kW of power at peak, continuously delivering 70 kW as part of the hybrid system. That "always-on" element is a key part of how AMG has developed the E-Performance platform; the electric elements of the hybrid system are not there just to give a burst of additional power, they are integrated into the overall performance. The system delivers up to 480 kW (643 horsepower) and there will always be an element of that which is being done by the rear electric motors. The system also features front electric motors for torque vectoring and performance, but it's the rear system that continuously recovers up to 90 kW and delivers power to the car. That's why that tiny battery comes at such a hefty weight, its liquid cooling system essential to maintain a constant charge and discharge. All 560 21-700 cylindrical cells are kept at a steady 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) by the constantly circulating liquid cooling, so the car doesn't risk derating or performance loss.

AMG