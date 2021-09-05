2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS: The First Electric AMG Is Here With 751 HP

Naturally, the AMG EQS also looks a bit sportier than its non-AMG counterpart with a black grille with vertical Panamericana-style chrome struts and a subtly more racy rear diffuser but can we be real here? The visual differences between this and the regular EQS are light at best and, at first inspection, I had to pull up pictures of the vanilla EQS to actually spot 'em. In any case, wheels are either 21 or 22 inches in diameter while the interior receives red stitching, a flat-bottom AMG steering wheel, and sport pedals. Like the MBUX systems on existing AMGs, the Hyperscreen system here features AMG-specific graphics and an optional AMG Track Pace function that encompasses a lap timer. Five drive modes—Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and the customizable Individual—alter power, suspension, steering, cooling, and, of course, sound.

Big speed and athletic looks are key ingredients to the AMG recipe but the real appeal of a fast Merc has arguably, up until this point, been the noise. Despite a lack of noise being one of the most noticeable aspects of an EV, Mercedes-AMG will attempt to keep sound a huge part of the AMG EQS's appeal using—you guessed it—speakers. Two artificial sound modes are available: Performance and the ironically named Authentic, which will generate noise both inside and outside of the vehicle to hopefully make driving the AMG EQS more aurally exciting than driving other EVs.