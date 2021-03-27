Here’s the Electric Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan’s Screen-Centric Interior

Whichever screen setup you choose, though, the rest of the EQS's digs are appropriately luxurious. Sized similarly to the aforementioned S-Class on the outside, Mercedes says the EQS will be more spacious on the inside than that gas-powered flagship since it takes full advantage of its lack of an engine and the "skateboard" EV platform. The EQS eschews the ICE-necessitated three-box layout for what the company calls a "one-bow" design, resulting in a coefficient of drag of just 0.20 and the title of most aerodynamic production car ever. A HEPA filter keeps outside dust, pollen, and odors from invading the cabin while the seats feature 10 different massage programs because of course they do.
A notable feature of the EQS experience is its "soundscapes," selectable whoosh-vroom noises pumped in through the speakers. The sound algorithmically changes and adapts according to a dozen different driving parameters including accelerator position and vehicle speed, just like a regular engine would. Instead of engineering one default sound that'll hopefully satisfy everybody like Audi has with the E-Tron GT, Mercedes engineers will let drivers choose between several aural themes. Silver Waves is a fairly generic luxury EV soundtrack while Vivid Flux leans into the sci-fi space opera vibe and Roaring Pulse is designed to bring to mind older-school, high-performance machines.