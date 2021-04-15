That Random Port on the Mercedes EQS’ Front Fender Is Actually for Washer Fluid

Because electric cars can package their drivetrains almost any way their engineers see fit, it's common to see the space traditionally occupied by the combustion engine converted into another trunk—or just a giant cubby for buffalo wings. Mercedes-Benz's new flagship EV, the EQS sedan, however, trades this under-hood space for extra room in its sumptuous cabin and squeezes electrical and HVAC components into whatever space remains. As a result, EQS owners will never have to open their hoods for any reason but to fill the windshield washer fluid reservoir—which Mercedes has oddly moved right up to the fender.

Originally reported by Roadshow, that flap on the EQS' left front fender, reserved for charge ports in most EVs, isn't how you juice this electric Mercedes up. Not in the metaphorical sense, anyway, but the literal one, as the chute trickles directly into its washer reservoir from there. Mercedes tells The Drive the port is a technologically secure pop-out deal like the door handles, which only unlocks when the driver nears. Wouldn't want hooligans filling the reservoir with something gross, would you?