Cop Clings Onto Hood After Audi A6 Driver Attempts to Escape Ticket

Toward the end of the video, the Audi can be seen coming to a halt when a white Nissan van blocks its path. The Audi's driver was reportedly arrested shortly thereafter, and charged with failing to comply with a traffic officer, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.

"The conduct displayed by the driver is not only reckless but also smacks of arrogance," stated a Gauteng official.

Officials will likely take the case seriously given South Africa's rate of fatal road accidents, which at 25 per 100,000 deaths is 25 percent higher than the global average of 20. Gauteng also reportedly records a rate of fatal road accidents above the national average.

Coincidentally, this is not the only bizarre interaction between police and Audi drivers this week. Across the Atlantic, another Audi driver was arrested for impersonating a member of China's paramilitary police—in California. If there's a lesson to take from these two incidents, it's that messing with cops isn't a good idea in any part of the world, no matter what you drive.