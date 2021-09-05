2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE: An Electric E-Class Is Coming to the US Next Year

Unlike every other EV, however, the EQE will optionally feature the massive Hyperscreen dash first seen in its EQS big brother. If you're unfamiliar, it essentially turns the entire dashboard into seemingly one big display (in reality, it's multiple displays slickly integrated together under one piece of glass). Speaking of options, Burmester audio-equipped EQEs will inherit the EQS's soundscape "engine audio" themes: Silver Waves, Vivid Flux, and Roaring Pulse. Other optional extras available for the EQE will include air suspension with adaptive damping as well as rear-axle steering which allows the back wheels to steer up to 10 degrees and cuts the car's turning circle from 41 to 35 feet.
It's unclear whether the rear-wheel steer is indeed an optional extra in the traditional sense or something that comes with every EQE but is merely locked behind software. Judging by how much the EQE resembles the EQS, however, we're inclined to assume it'll be the latter.
Expect to see the EQE at U.S. dealerships sometime in 2022.