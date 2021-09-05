2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE: An Electric E-Class Is Coming to the US Next Year

With the company pledging to go all-electric before the decade is out, we always knew there would be more electric Mercedes sedans joining the EQS. Here's a new one: the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE. As those familiar with Mercedes nomenclature will have already worked out, it's essentially a smaller, less fancy EQS, working with a wheelbase that's precisely 3.5 inches shorter. Mercedes also says its overall size is comparable to the CLS while its interior is more expansive than that of the current E-Class.

At launch, Merc's mid-tier e-sedan will come as a 288-horsepower EQE 350 and one other, unnamed model with "further versions" will follow. The EQE 350 will be good for 391 pound-feet of torque. Frustratingly, Mercedes has not announced the all-important range figure for this car but it does say it will come with a 90-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery with internally developed management software that can be updated over the air. For perspective, the EQS uses a 107.8-kWh pack and is claiming 478 miles of range.