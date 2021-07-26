Full Rear-Wheel Steering on Mercedes EQS Will Be $575 Annual Subscription in Germany: Report

In its home country of Germany, the upcoming electric Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan comes standard with a 4.5-degree range rear-wheel steering system and an optional 10-degree upgrade. According to German car publication Auto Motor und Sport and brought to our attention via Autoblog, that full 10 degrees of rear steer will be sold as a subscription-style service for the European equivalent of about $576 per year, at least in that country.

Notably, every EQS will reportedly have the physical components and capability to offer the full 10-degrees of rear steering, meaning there's no mechanical reason each and every EQS can't have the feature. Mercedes is merely locking it behind an electronic paywall because, well, it can. On the slight upside, German EQS buyers will have the option to pay for three years of rear-wheel steering for an upfront fee of about $1,733 (1,169 euros) instead, equating to an approximate 20 percent discount versus paying year-to-year.