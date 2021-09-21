2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Will Cost $103,360 and Have Rear-Wheel Steering Standard

Standard features that will come on even the "bargain basement" Premium include Merc's full suite of ADAS tech, the big glass pano roof, Burmester audio, heated and ventilated front seats, and, lo and behold, the car's full 10 degrees of rear-wheel steering. As you may recall, this is reportedly a digitally-locked, $575-per-year, subscriber-only service in this car's home market of Germany. With the front and rear wheels steering in opposite directions at low speeds, the feature allows the S-Class-sized EQS to have a turning circle of just 35.7 feet, a figure Merc says is about on par with many compact cars.

Mercedes-Benz has announced pricing for its flagship-to-be EQS electric sedan. In the U.S., the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ will start at $103,360 after destination. Buyers will have the choice of three trims—Premium, Exclusive, or Pinnacle—and two powertrains, 450+ or 580. The top-tier EQS 580 Pinnacle will cost at least $126,360 while other trim-power combos will cost somewhere in between that and the $103k base price.

Meanwhile, the gigantic 56-inch Hyperscreen that engulfs the dashboard will be standard on the $120,160, 516-horsepower EQS 580 while the 450+ makes do with a more sensible, vertical-oriented 12.8-inch OLED unit. Naturally, both run the latest iteration of Benz's MBUX operating system.

Regardless of power level, stepping up to the Exclusive from the Premium adds $3,400 to the bill, a head-up display, something called the "Air Balance Package," four-zone climate control, as well as "multicontour" front seats that have a massage function and heat up quicker than the standard heated seat. Spend the additional $2,800 on the top-dog Pinnacle and Mercedes spruces up your EQS' rear living quarters, throwing in power, memory, heated, and ventilated rear seats with upgraded headrests, a "comfort" rear center armrest with wireless charger, and a couple more USB-C ports back there.

The EPA has yet to rate the EQS, but on the European WLTP cycle, the electric Benz yields 487 miles of range. In the U.S., every EQS purchase will come with two years of free maintenance as well as two years of free 30-minute DC fast charging on the Electrify America network. The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS will reach dealerships this fall.

