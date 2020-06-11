What Plebeian Car Would You Swap This Lamborghini Racing Engine Into?

Scour the car-internet long enough and you'll find plenty of neat automobilia for sale. Racing parts and even whole race cars are, of course, some of the coolest classified items, and you'll be surprised what you find more often than not. Take this race-used 5.2-liter V10 from a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo for example. Sure, you might not have a Huracan GT3 Evo of your own, but you could find some use for it, right?

Facebook user Tullio Mateo Maria has the engine up for sale in Italy, where its former racing team owners are based. The V10 came out of a GT3 car used by Lazarus Racing, who until recently raced Lamborghinis across Europe. The team apparently passed the engine along to Maria's father as partial payment for work performed, but before that, it was used in the International GT Open Series and Blancpain GT Series. It’s likely that all of its claimed 7,000 kilometers were done at a frantic clip, totaling roughly 4,350 miles of hard living. Even so, Lamborghini's specs for the Huracan GT3 Evo are impressive. The 5.2-liter features all the must-haves for competitive duty like dry-sump lubrication and an adjustable rev-limiter, and the engine is most effective when wrung out at high RPMs.