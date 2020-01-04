New Lamborghini Huracan Evo Rear-Wheel Drive Returns to the Raging Bull's Roots

A new Huracan has been added to Lamborghini's bullpen. The supercar manufacturer has announced that the Huracan Evo, its facelifted and more livable variant, is getting a rear-wheel-drive version like Lambos of old and promises that this will be the purest-driving Huracan yet.

The Huracan Evo Rear-Wheel Drive immediately distinguishes itself from its all-wheel driven sister with massive front air intakes separating themselves from the rest of the grille. A subtle front splitter and rear diffuser design change complement the new look as well.

Behind the cockpit lies the same naturally aspirated, 5.2-liter V-10 found in its twin, although output is down to 610 horsepower. Still, the Evo RWD weighs 3,062 pounds dry—72 pounds lighter than the AWD variant. It still features a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, which aids the car in getting from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds and achieving a top speed of 202 mph.