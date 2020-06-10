Did You Know Kia Used to Sell a Rebadged Lotus Elan?

It's not unheard of for an automaker to collaborate with other manufacturers in developing technologies and platforms for shared use. In rare circumstances, some brands have even resorted to buying the rights for a particular vehicle. That's the case with everybody's some folks' favorite budget brand Kia, which once bought out the rights to a not-so-hot Lotus in the mid-1990s.

This story begins with what is perhaps the most controversial car ever produced by Lotus: The Elan.

Engineers developed the Elan with the idea of complementing its exotic Esprit with a more mild-mannered commuter. The idea read perfectly on paper—a nimble-handling daily driver sports car with a peppy powertrain to back it up. But the execution was bittersweet, proving that too many cooks in the kitchen will only sour the final product.

When the Elan underwent the final stages of development, it was not without the watchful eye of then-majority stakeholder, General Motors. As you may recall, GM also had a hand in a much more economical brand at the same time: Isuzu. By the time the Elan was released, it had received an Isuzu-derived, 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder that sent all 162 horsepower to the front wheels—the first (and only) Lotus to ever do so.