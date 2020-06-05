The Auto Industry's Recovery May Delay Its Future

Good morning and welcome back to Speed Lines, The Drive's morning roundup of the news that matters in the world of cars and transportation. Everything is bad, but at least it is Friday. Today we're talking about when the auto industry can fully get back to pre-pandemic levels, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos beefing with each other, and when Ford's non-factory employees go back to work. Cuts, Delays To AV And EV Programs Likely The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench into the electric and autonomous transformation the car industry was poised to ramp up in 2020. Capital has dried up, workers can't go to work and the revenue needed to fund these investments has evaporated. As of the end of May, the industry is showing tepid signs of a beginning recovery, but a new study from Alix Partners LLP dives into how slow that recovery will be. The Detroit News highlights this relevant portion:

"You still have to invest in the future," said Wakefield. But, "the cash available for that is just less." The industry is still in the early stages of developing autonomous- and electric- vehicle technology, an effort that requires significant investments with high fixed costs but little return to show for it. Those sectors are not expected to be profitable for at least several years. "You're shifting your investment and capital into products that aren't returning the level of profit and don't have the scale of the current products in your portfolio," said Wakefield. Cuts and delays to AV and EV programs are likely (and some have already been announced). As such, the recent trend of automakers teaming up with competitors and technology startups on these ventures will likely accelerate as a way to reduce costs.

For now, the automakers will have to pull through this situation on the backs of truck and SUV sales. But the revolution may see some serious delays. Let Them Fight Two of the world's most high-profile tech moguls (and two of the only guys to see a surge in their net worth even with the pandemic and downturn) are apparently beefing. Well, it seems kind of one-sided for now, but it's bound to be a thing. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is apparently mad at Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, and it's because Amazon rejected a book that questions the severity of the pandemic. The book is from controversial former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson, who, and not without a good deal of criticism, is one of the leading voices against the coronavirus lockdown. So naturally Musk, a contrarian himself who wanted to rush his Tesla factories back into production despite county orders, is probably a fan. Anyway, the Wall Street Journal reports that Musk took to Twitter to call for the breakup of Amazon when he learned of the book's rejection: