Elon Musk Rails Against 'Fascism' of Lockdown Orders on Q1 Call

Today we're talking about Tesla, the United Auto Workers, ride-hailing and—can you believe it, folks?—global pandemic.

Elon's Got Takes And They Are Hot, Hot, Hot

With pretty much any other CEO at the helm, yesterday's first-quarter Tesla earnings call should've been a win. Despite the ongoing pandemic, the automaker announced more cars produced and delivered than any previous Q1, the rollout of the new Model Y and even a $16-million profit. (As several outlets have pointed out since, that was thanks in part to $354 million in regulatory credits sold to competitors, but hey, them's the rules. If Tesla can do it, it should.) Worthy accomplishments all, especially compared to the mess bigger competitors like Ford and Nissan are in.

But that's not what's getting headlines this morning, because during that call, CEO Elon Musk decided to say some extremely cool and normal things about the stay-at-home orders related to the pandemic:

So the extension of the shelter in place or, frankly, I would call it, forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights, that in my opinion, and breaking people's freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong is not why people came to America or built this country, what the fuck? Excuse me. But outrage -- it’s an outrage. So -- but it will cause great harm, not just to Tesla, but to many companies. And while Tesla will weather the storm, there are many small companies that will not. And all peoples -- everything people have worked for their whole life is going to get -- is being destroyed in real-time. And we're going to have many suppliers -- or have many suppliers that are having super hard times, especially the small ones, and it's causing a lot of strife to a lot of people. Yes.

And:

So this is the time to think about the future and also to ask, is it right to infringe upon people's rights, as what is happening right now. I think the people are going to be very angry about this and are very angry, because somebody should really -- if somebody wants to stay in their house, that's great. They should be allowed to stay in the house, and they should not be compelled to leave. But to say that they cannot leave their house, and they will be arrested if they do, this is fascist. This is not democratic. This is not freedom. Give people back their goddamn freedom.

Initially, this was in response to a question about the company's liquidity at the end of this month. Later yesterday evening, Musk decided to keep tweeting through it: