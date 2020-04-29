Tesla Turns Surprise $16 Million Q1 Profit Despite Pandemic

Though the auto industry—and the entire world, for that matter—is in the midst of an unprecedentedly steep downturn, Tesla managed to eke out a profit in the first quarter of 2020, the carmaker said in today's earnings report. But as can be expected, it's not all sunshine and roses for Elon Musk's electric car company.

Tesla posted a $16 million profit for the quarter and has the manufacturing capacity to hit 500,000 vehicle deliveries this year, according to the report. This first quarter was Tesla's best one yet for both production and new car deliveries, with the latter reaching nearly 88,500 new cars. And it produced almost 103,000 new cars, a fairly slight decline from Q4 of 2019 (and, if we're being honest, understandable and not bad at all considering the recent coronavirus-related factory shutdowns.)

This quarter is also the first one the new Model Y crossover, Tesla's most important car to date, went on sale. Model Y deliveries were lumped in with its platform-mate, the Model 3, and together they totaled 76,266 new cars sold.

But Tesla is about to face the same challenges as every other automaker right now: supply chain disruptions, production halts, delivery struggles, and issues around getting its factories fully up to speed.

"It is difficult to predict how quickly vehicle manufacturing and its global supply chain will return to prior levels," the report said regarding future forecasts. "Due to the wide range of potential outcomes, near-term guidance of net income and free cash flow would likely be inaccurate."

A Look Back

Tesla ended 2019 on a very high note. The automaker had received an undeniably positive response for its recently announced Cybertruck, was on the eve of releasing its most important vehicle to-date, the Model Y, and had even generated $1.1 billion of free cash flow to close out the year.

The positivity continued into the first quarter of 2020 as Tesla churned out its one-millionth car. With the help of the newly completed Gigafactory Shanghai, Tesla continued to build and sell its vehicles in record numbers across the globe, even during a time when automotive sales historically experience a slump.

In March, Tesla finally began delivering the Model Y, Tesla's first affordable(ish) entry into the hottest vehicle segment of the 21st century: small crossovers. In fact, Tesla reports that the Model Y has already contributed towards profits, making it the first vehicle to become profitable during its first quarter. This speaks volumes, especially considering that Model Y deliveries began in mid-March. It's likely these deliveries will continue to contribute to Tesla's financial well-being through the foreseeable future.

Tesla produced 102,672 vehicles in total during the first quarter of 2020, the majority of which were the Model 3 and brand new Model Y. In total, these two mid-range models account for roughly 85 percent of all vehicles produced, the other 15,390 were the more premium Model S and X. The automaker notes that its revenue was impacted by "limitations on [the] ability to deliver vehicles towards the end of the quarter", which explains the asymmetrical number of vehicles produced and delivered.