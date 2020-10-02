Tesla Delivers a Record 139,300 Vehicles in Q3 Despite Pandemic Production Woes

Tesla revealed on Friday that it produced a whopping 139,300 vehicles over the past three months, an increase of 76 percent over its output during its second fiscal quarter. The volume coincides with a memo from Tesla CEO Elon Musk that was leaked ahead of the company's annual shareholder meeting and Battery Day. In the note, Musk revealed the possibility that the automaker could deliver a "record" number of vehicles. Moreover, the results mark the third consecutive quarter of better-than-anticipated numbers for Tesla. Following the memo, Wall Street analysts estimated that Tesla would announce deliveries somewhere between 120,000 units and 140,000 units for the quarter, placing the official number of deliveries right on target at 139,300.

data via Tesla

In total, Tesla has produced 318,350 vehicles in 2020 so far—88,400 during its first quarter and 90,650 units during the second quarter despite its factory in Fremont, California being partially shut down due to the ongoing pandemic. By the end of January, Tesla said its delivery numbers for 2020 were expected to "comfortably exceed 500,000 units." However, those plans have since been stymied by COVID-19 and an uncertain economy. Tesla is still roughly 36 percent away from its original goal of a half-million vehicle deliveries in 2020. In order to meet that goal, it would need to deliver nearly 2,000 vehicles per day until the end of the year. Compared to Q3 2019, Tesla has increased its total number of deliveries by nearly 44 percent.

data via Tesla Model S and X deliveries stayed relatively flat while 3 and Y deliveries skyrocketed.