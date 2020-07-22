What to Know Ahead of Tesla's Crucial Q2 Earnings Call Today

Good morning and welcome back to Speed Lines, The Drive's morning roundup of what matters in the world of cars and transportation. Today we're talking about Tesla's second-quarter earnings call, the teamup between Fiat Chrysler and Google's Waymo and a one-two punch hitting Volvo's U.S. plant.

All Eyes On Tesla

2020 has been a stellar year for Tesla, global virus outbreak be damned. The electric automaker launched its Model Y crossover, its CEO Elon Musk is headed for a huge payday, and its surging stock price has made it not only the most valuable car company on earth and a contender for the S&P 500, but it's also opened a flood of investments into other EV companies at a time when capital is tight. (More on that later today on The Drive.)

Tesla is now bigger, on paper, than Bank of America and American Express combined, not to mention almost any combination of legacy automakers you want to put together. So today's Q2 earnings call is obviously a very big deal. The last time we did this, Tesla turned a surprise $16 million profit for Q1 and it was the company's best one to date for both production and new car deliveries.

Of course, that was in late April, approximately 500 years ago. We'll get more clarity today on how the pandemic—including infections at its Fremont, California plant, supply chain disruptions and delivery headaches—have impacted operations and potential profits. Musk ordered that factory to reopen against the wishes of county officials, a move that put his workers at risk, and he also predicted "close to zero" coronavirus cases by the end of April. (He was, in case you are curious, wrong.)

None of that has stemmed the growth of Tesla's stock prices, valued at about $1,500 a share as of this writing. How will it do today? Business Insider spoke to four analysts, three of whom are bullish, one of whom cites the reduction of the Model Y's price as a "red flag." Here's Deutsche Bank in the former category: