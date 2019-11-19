2020 Karma Revero GTS: More Speed, More Range, Same Old Karma

As the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S continue to fiercely duke it out on the 'Ring, online forums, and magazine pages, that other California-based electric luxury performance sedan just got a faster, hotter version. Making its debut at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show is the 2020 Karma Revero GTS, a performance variant of last year's Revero GT which itself was a mildly updated and rebadged version of the old Fisker Karma.

Like the Revero GT, the GTS is an electric car with a gas-powered, three-cylinder range extender supplied by BMW in its back pocket. Electric horsepower remains the same at 536 ponies but torque is up to 635 pound-feet from the GT's 550. As a result, the Revero GTS can silently glide from zero to 60 in just 3.9 seconds, over half a second faster than the GT's 4.5.