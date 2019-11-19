2020 Karma Revero GTS: More Speed, More Range, Same Old Karma
A new spicy look matches the 536 horsepower and 635 pound-feet of torque.
As the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S continue to fiercely duke it out on the 'Ring, online forums, and magazine pages, that other California-based electric luxury performance sedan just got a faster, hotter version. Making its debut at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show is the 2020 Karma Revero GTS, a performance variant of last year's Revero GT which itself was a mildly updated and rebadged version of the old Fisker Karma.
Like the Revero GT, the GTS is an electric car with a gas-powered, three-cylinder range extender supplied by BMW in its back pocket. Electric horsepower remains the same at 536 ponies but torque is up to 635 pound-feet from the GT's 550. As a result, the Revero GTS can silently glide from zero to 60 in just 3.9 seconds, over half a second faster than the GT's 4.5.
Also new on the GTS is electronic torque vectoring, further refined power steering, and a slightly higher electronically-limited top speed of 130 miles per hour versus the GT's 125. Total range is now 360 miles, 80 of which can be done under electrical power only.
Cosmetically, the GTS sets itself apart with orange-tinged "GTS" badges as well as a handful of carbon fiber parts. The car's sustainable wood and leather-trimmed interior get haptic tactile steering wheel switches as well as "Soloscape" audio tech developed in-house.
First produced in 2012, the Fisker Karma was rolled out pretty much in parallel with the Tesla Model S. While the cult of Tesla has become nothing short of a phenomenon since, Fisker/Karma has remained in relative obscurity, feeling like the Crackle to Tesla's Netflix...and, more recently, the Porsche Taycan's Disney+.
In any case, the 2020 Karma Revero GTS will start at $149,950 and begin production in Q1 2020. The GTS, however, isn't the only car Karma has brought to L.A.
Lastly, the automaker also launched one more little nugget in the City of Angels: the Fisker SC2 Concept. The 1,100-hp machine seen below can allegedly launch from zero to 60 in just 1.9 seconds and looks positively gorgeous. Until there's any indication that this will ever reach production, however, we're not going to let ourselves get too excited.
