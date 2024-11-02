The Karma Invictus Is a High-Po Revero With a Gas Range Extender

Karma Automotive unveiled the latest variant of its Revero sedan today: the carbon fiber-wearing, performance-tuned Invictus.

Debuted during the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, the Karma Invictus looks much like its Revero sibling. But a closer inspection reveals subtle cues that the Invictus might be more Superman than Clark Kent.

The Karma Invictus is outfitted with a carbon fiber hood, roof, and trunk lid. Its Pacifico Grey paintwork is craftily blended to make the textures transition tastefully rather than tactlessly. This is a Concours event, after all; the SEMA Show is next week. But you will find blacked-out logos and carbon fiber louvered vents on the Invictus’ front fenders—features not shared with the Revero. Other carbon bits include the rocker panels and rear spoiler, while wheels are black-polished 21-inch forged aluminums wrapped in Michelin PS4S rubbers.

Karma Automotive

The interior is likewise subdued in its boldness, featuring leather trim decorated in an Art Deco pattern. Karma says the design was inspired by New York City’s Chrysler Building because it’s “a monument of timeless design, as is Karma Invictus.” That’s quite a statement since the Chrysler Building has been standing for nearly 100 years, and Karma’s history if you really dig deep, started in 2007 and is tied to the black widow of many automotive things, Henrik Fisker.

Anyway, underneath it all is the same extended range EV (EREV) powertrain as the Revero. Unlike a PHEV, whose internal combustion engine powers the vehicle when its battery pack runs out, EREVs have an ICE to power only the generator. The 400 kW dual-motor system of the Invictus is powered by a 28 kWh battery pack and a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine pairing. Total output is 536 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque.

Although the powerplant is similar, performance upgrades make the Invictus much quicker than the Revero. The Invictus is equipped with advanced motorsports Ohlins coilovers and Swift springs. Tuning has also been tweaked to reflect more precise steering and better cornering grip.

These give the Karma Invictus an estimated 0-60 mph time of 3.97 seconds. The standard Revero requires 4.5 seconds. The driving range is about the same as the Revero, however. The Invictus offers a pure electric range of up to 80 miles with a combined total range of 360 miles.

Limited to 30 units worldwide, the Karma Invictus will be manufactured in Moreno Valley, California. Pricing and delivery timing will be released at a later date.