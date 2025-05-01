Car Dealer Simulator Lets You Wheel and Deal Without Risking Your Own Money

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

When you ask most people whether they’re in to automotive video games, they’re likely to assume you mean racing games. It’s a fair assumption; after all, there are only so many interesting avenues to explore when it comes to games that largely take place behind the wheel. Most of the time, you’ll either compete against other four-wheeled opponents, or you’ll take the Grand Theft Auto route and lay waste to the urban landscape. That is of course, unless you’re into the world of niche sim games—a world that is going to get a little bigger this month when Car Dealer Simulator officially launches.

Simulations come in many different flavors, including everything from old-fashioned, text-based sports management games to full-blown city builders and lifestyle simulators. Heck, you’ve probably even heard of some of the more popular automotive examples. Take the Euro- and American Truck Simulator series, for instance. You’re neither racing nor mowing down pedestrians, but you nonetheless spend a great deal of time operating a motor vehicle.

If you want something even less intense, there’s the forthcoming Kei truck simulator simply named “Honcho.” There are also car customizer sims and even car wash simulators, so why not a game where you can cosplay as a rural American used-car dealer? That’s the premise of Car Dealer Simulator in a nutshell.

In it, you take over a retiring dealer’s operation and work to expand it into a small-down business empire. You’re directly involved in buying, repairing, and selling the cars you keep in inventory, right down to arranging for replacement parts and working on some of the cars themselves—cars that look suspiciously similar to real-life models, but with key details missing in that non-infringing way you expect from modern games.

It looks like the formula for success is somewhat similar to selling a car in real life—getting good pictures, getting the cars cleaned and prepped, I’m just not sure if you get extra points for selling undercoating or not. The game will take you on a progression from a dinky single-bay dealership to a nice little automotive empire if you stick with it.

Car Dealer Simulator has already gone through pre-release testing and is available in demo form on Steam, but the full thing releases on May 29th.

