Pagani’s Huayra R Sim Rig Is the Most Expensive Way to Lose to Max Verstappen

Racing sim rigs can get as expensive and serious as you want, but if you're going to spend five figures or more on such a build, it ought to look like it. Fortunately, I think the few buyers who take home one of Pagani's new Huayra R Simulators won't have that problem. The thing looks like someone scooped out the innards of the multi-million-dollar track-focused hypercar and dropped some gaming hardware inside, and it can be yours if you get in touch with your local purveyor of fine Italian boutique exotics.

Don't ask how much the Huayra R sim costs; we have, and Pagani doesn't want to tell us. What we do know is that it was built in collaboration with the pros at Racing Unleashed, which make uber-high-end rigs like the one you see here. It was initially only available to Huayra R owners—that's 30 people, by the way—but now, Pagani is making them available to anyone who wants one and can pony up the undisclosed sum of cash. It's fair to assume its well north of $100,000, considering this thing is draped head-to-toe in polished and painted carbon fiber, made using the same autoclave as the car's panels.

Pagani

Additionally, the wheel, pedals, seat, and belts will all be recognizable to those lucky few who have driven a Huayra R, because they're identical to their counterparts in the vehicle. The 5.1 surround-sound system integrates a kicker in the base, to faithfully replicate the naturally aspirated six-liter V12's spine-tingling rumble, and of course the entire thing squirms about with pitch, roll, and yaw. The pods at the upper left and right corners flanking the camera appear to be base stations for VR head tracking, offering another level of immersion for those who want to risk making themselves ill. Though, in VR you'd never see all the metal, carbon fiber, and craftsmanship you paid for.

Somewhere underneath all the glitter and green is a "high-performance gaming computer" of uncertain specs, running Assetto Corsa. Until a better general-purpose sim comes out, it's the one everyone's going to keep using. Additionally, Pagani says customers will be able to receive instruction in the sim from professional racing drivers, or challenge their fellow owners in events hosted by the automaker. Because when you have a six-figure rig, you're not going to allow yourself to lose to just any kid with a controller.