$17M Pagani Zonda Barchetta Wrecked in Stupid Supercar Rally Crash

Supercar destruction at expensive, hyper-exclusive, and ultra-contrived road rallies has always been a rule rather than an exception. The latest victim: a Ford Fiesta at the wrong place and time near a 1 of 3 Pagani Zonda Barchetta.

Footage of the crash itself shows just how idiotic the occasion was. The rally is the Supercar Owners Circle, which could have easily remained a generic Facebook group name, which organized a drive through Croatia with a selection of unobtanium machinery. Heavy hitters like the Porsche Carrera GT, Apollo IE, almost every model of Koenigsegg ever made, and plenty of Bugattis graced the roads, making for a spectacular sight.

The video shows an Apollo IE driving down the street where the crash happened, followed by the Zonda that caused the crash. Judging by the audio, the driver of the Pagani offered the car some throttle that it didn't want to accept, causing the rear to step out into oncoming traffic. The driver of the Pagani did significant damage to the unsuspecting Ford Fiesta in a colossal sideswipe. The news is much worse for the exceedingly rare supercar.

Most of the driver's side of the Pagani is damaged. The front suspension has some broken control arms while the driver's side rear wheel is entirely missing, revealing more broken suspension and body parts underneath. The wheel tagged some exhaust parts on its way out of the car. Yet it's somehow worse to see the damage done to the Fiesta as the crash victim.

The damage done to the Ford Fiesta. Youtube screengrab

The crux of the issue is this, folks: this is a stupid crash that should have been avoided. All it would have taken is some restraint from the driver of the Pagani. The likelihood of the Pagani's owner being able to foot the bill for this $17M car is high; unfortunately, other motorists were affected by this bad decision-making.

Enjoy supercars. Do the rallies. Just do them responsibly.