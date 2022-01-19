Rare $3M+ Ferrari Enzo Destroyed in Big Crash on Straight Road

The car reportedly struck a tree at the rear on the passenger side, tearing off not only both wheels on one side but also the driveshaft, too. Significant damage to the body is obvious, with airbags deployed due to the severity of the crash.

Weather conditions in the area were damp with plenty of fog around, with temperatures peaking at just 43°F. Driving a rear-wheel drive V12 with 650 horsepower in such conditions is sure to be fraught. It seems likely that excessive power may have been partially to blame, given the crash occurred on a largely-straight stretch of road.

Regional newspaper De Gooi-en Eemlander reports that a dealership mechanic was the one behind the wheel at the time of the incident. Ambulance crews cleared the driver who survived the crash unscathed.

Photos come us courtesy of Instagrammer @jeffrey_de_ruiter_photography, who snapped the pictures of the Ferrari Enzo's recovery via trailer. Jeffrey does a great job of capturing the huge level of damage, particularly at the rear of the vehicle. The rear bumper is ripped in two, while the front clip appears to have been badly hit as well. The entire back half of the car appears to be hanging off, as evidenced by the view from the driver's side after the crash.

The Enzo was built in a highly limited run of just 400 units according to Ferrari, though community research suggests the number could be closer to 500 in reality. However, with examples trading at prices in excess of $3,000,000 USD, it's likely this vehicle could be economically rebuilt if parts are available from Maranello.

It's never nice to see an exotic car destroyed, but it happens altogether too often. Here's hoping the driver is safe and learned their lesson, and that the Ferrari can be repaired without too much trouble. From here, though, it certainly looks like one hell of a job.

