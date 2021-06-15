Rental Ferrari F8 Tributo Totaled With Cracked Frame Its First Time Out

Nothing says night to remember quite like renting a 710-horsepower Ferrari F8 Tributo and tearing around the streets of Las Vegas. Nothing says night to forget like it ending in a collision with the curb, sidelining the supercar. Or rather, as the owners of said Ferrari discovered, completely wrecking it in a crash so severe that it cracked the car's frame.

This incident, brought to our attention by Motor1, was the subject of a YouTube video uploaded by Las Vegas-based exotic car rental agency Royalty Exotic Cars—you may know it for selling off what was said to be the world's highest-mileage Lamborghini Huracan. Royalty recently rented out a newly delivered, fully optioned Ferrari F8 Tributo to an unidentified client, who apparently called the agency shortly thereafter to report a crash.