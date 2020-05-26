This 2015 Lamborghini Huracan With 187K Miles Is the Riskiest Buy of the Year

Exotic cars of the 21st century are getting close to being as livable as a Toyota Camry, but the vast majority still spend their existences tucked away in garages, waiting to be someone's Sunday-only affair. This 2015 Lamborghini Huracan, however, has lived more in its five short years than most of its brethren have in the last decade, accumulating nearly 190,000 miles before winding up on the used market with the alleged title of "highest-mileage Huracan in the world."

According to a vehicle history report run on the VIN included in this 2015 Huracan's eBay listing, this car was registered by its only owner on Sept. 29, 2015, since which it has racked up at least 187,768 miles according to a fuzzy odometer photo we got our hands on. What kind of owner puts an average of more than 110 miles daily (and 40,000 miles annually) on a Huracan? The answer to that question can be found by looking at its seller: Royalty Exotic Cars, which matches that of an exotic car rental service operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada.