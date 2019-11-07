This Exotic Car Rental Company Lets Unlicensed People Drive Supercars for Just $63

It may shock you to know that there are places in this world where it's harder to get a driver's license than it is healthcare. Over in Britain, everybody's got a doctor, but fewer than half of all driving test-takers pass—some 45.8 percent in 2018 according to Britain's Department for Transport to be precise. You'd think that'd be bad news for exotic car rental agencies, who rely on licensed customers to buy their products. TrackDays.co.uk, however, doesn't let the abysmal statistics get in the way of business and offers exotic driving experiences for everyone. Yes, even those who have failed their driving tests—and business is booming.

The company proclaimed in a press release that reservations for its "no-license-required experiences" are up 14 percent year-over-year. Options in this category listed on the company's website include track drives in a variety of high-performance vehicles ranging from the Chevrolet Camaro to an Aston Martin V-8 Vantage or a Ferrari F430, all of them priced at about $63 (£49).

"We have plenty of supercars available to have a blast in, no matter how many times you've failed your driving test," proclaims the company's operations manager, Imran Malek. "Many of our fleet of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Aston Martins, and other equally impressive supercars, can be enjoyed by everyone, whether they've passed their driving test first time or are on their tenth attempt!"

Putting unlicensed drivers who have failed multiple tests behind the wheel of 500-horsepower cars (in the case of the Lamborghini Gallardo and Audi R8 V-10) sounds like a recipe for disaster, but three things stand in the way of some noob writing off a supercar on a driving experience that costs as much as the average sushi dinner.

Number one: There is an instructor riding shotgun on every drive. Number two: Arguably more significant, is that your $63 buys you only three miles of driving. You know, three minutes at highway speed, or as little as a minute and a half depending on how heavy-footed you are. Not exactly good value for money, but if you can't earn a license, you can't really ask for better. Number three: It appears that most of these experiences take place on closed-off courses.

Needless to say, the dangers are still palpable. A high-performance car driven by someone with nearly zero experience only needs about 100 feet of tarmac to cause mayhem. It's unclear just how willing instructors are to let the unlicensed drivers experience the cars' performance, but we sure hope it ain't much.