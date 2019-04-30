This Driver's Ed School Lets Unlicensed Teens Learn to Drive in a Lamborghini Aventador

Chances are, you probably spent your driving school hours behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, or some other similarly safe and practical econobox—and for good reason. Driving for the first time can be overwhelming and it's usually a prudent idea to do it in a car that's as fool-proof as possible. One UK driving school, however, is going against the grain and offering lessons in a $400,000, 691-horsepower Lamborghini Aventador.

Now to be completely fair, many modern supercars are in fact practical and docile enough to feasibly work as a learner's car...but we're afraid this particular generation of Aventador isn't really one of them. Even after a potential young driver gets past the ridiculous amount of horsepower, they must deal with some pretty atrocious visibility and an infamously finicky single-clutch automatic transmission.

On the other hand, throwing new drivers behind the wheel of an outrageously expensive, fast, and difficult car might just be the training they need to be an expert behind the wheel of more pedestrian machines. I mean, once they get the hang of the Lambo, their parent's Volkswagen Golf should be a cakewalk. Right?