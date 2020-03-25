Rich Boys Could Get Stuck Inside Their Lamborghini Aventador SVJs Thanks to Faulty Doors

Filed firmly under "The Most Italian Thing We've Ever Heard," the 2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is officially the fastest road-legal production car to lap the Nürburgring whose doors may or may not work properly. While Lamborghini production was suspended last week due to the coronavirus pandemic, one Sant'Agata recent hire is likely questioning whether he or she will be welcomed back once things return to normal. See, they supposedly forced Lamborghini to issue a recall on the Aventador SVJ over incorrectly installed doors that may not unlock from the inside.

From the NHTSA report, "a non properly trained new operator may have not correctly engaged the bowden cable pin inside the internal door handles" during assembly, possibly leading to the interior door handle mechanism failing over time, "posing an entrapment risk." Thankfully, the outside door handle should still work. The recall includes a total of 26 Aventador SVJ Coupes and Roadsters, both of which feature the brand's signature "Lambo doors" that swing up instead of out.