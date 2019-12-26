Lamborghini Lends Aventador to Father and Son Building 3D Printed Replica

When we first reported on Backus earlier this year, his hard work was just starting to make its way around the internet despite being a project for nearly two years. The idea was birthed by Xander after playing Forza Horizon 3 and simply asking his father if they could build their own version of the car.

For months, Xander and his father worked tirelessly to design, 3D print, and assemble a scale replica of the Aventador. They learned how to join and encapsulate the 3D printed parts in carbon fiber to strengthen the body, placing it on a custom tubular chassis that would become the structural frame for the project. In place of a 6.2-liter Italian V-12 sits a heart plucked from a 2003 Chevrolet Corvette – a 5.7-liter GM LS1 equipped with twin turbochargers to give the car a bit more power. Even the transaxle from a Porsche 911 makes an appearance in the build.

While Backus and his son reportedly only have the Aventador to enjoy for two weeks (which ends on December 26th), they have been using the time wisely. The engineer jokes that he has "a lot of work to do" while the car in his possession.