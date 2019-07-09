Father and Son 3D-Print Lamborghini Aventador Replica With Corvette Engine for $20,000

Meet Sterling Backus, a physicist and adjunct professor at Colorado State University who also happens to fancy himself as a car nut. More than a year ago, Backus and his son were playing Forza Horizon 3 when the idea struck: could they build a replica of the Lamborghini Aventador that Backus' son loved so much? This idea for the homemade AXAS Interceptor was born.

They say imitation is the most sincere form of flattery . From clothes to cars, people often find something they like and want to make it their own. Sadly, a great many of the copycat cars we see end up being poorly executed —but not this one.

Backus had originally planned to use traditional coach building methods to construct the vehicle. He toyed with the idea of using a buck to shape steel into the form of the Italian supercar but instead decided to use the modern magic of 3D printing to achieve the task instead. Backus began designing the bodywork in SolidWorks, a 3D design and analysis software suite, and started printing.

And it didn't take a car-sized 3D printer in order to build the car. In fact, Backus used a $650 QIDI Xpro system (along with two cheaper printers) in order to print the majority of his parts. The panels themselves are printed in sections, and then butt-glued together with a methyl methacrylate adhesive to form an ultra-strong bond.

While 3D printing has matured greatly in the last several years, consumer and hobbyist printers often produce low-resolution prints with hash edges and visible layers. Combined with the brittle nature of the parts, Backus decided to skin the parts in carbon fiber for strength and rigidity. He then smoothed the faux-Aventador's panels using body filler techniques and prepared to encapsulate the rough parts in carbon fiber.