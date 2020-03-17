3D Printed Porsche 911 Seats Are as Custom as You Get

In the past decade, additive manufacturing has become an everyday tool in the automotive industry. While some automakers use it as a resource for rapid prototyping, others look to utilize 3D printing as a tool to build parts on a large scale—or some rather exclusive parts. Such is the case of Porsche, for example, who on Tuesday announced a limited run of fully customizable 3D printed seats for its cars, making the German manufacturer one of the first to make use of 3D printed parts in customer units.

Porsche calls the new tech "3D-printed bodyform full-bucket seat." On the outside, it looks like an OEM-supplied bucket seat, but underneath, Porsche's proprietary Racetex skin is where the fun begins. A 3D printed lattice sits beneath the outer layer, allowing for the seat's firmness to be fine-tuned without the need for complex materials.