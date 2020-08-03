Florida Man Busted After Successfully Buying Porsche 911 Turbo with Fake Check Printed at Home

One Florida man learned the hard way that you can't simply print out the nouveau-riche life at home. Casey William Kelley, 42, used a check printed on his home computer to buy a Porsche 911 Turbo, reports the Northwest Florida Daily News. He was able to drive the 911 off the lot using this homemade check, but was later arrested after trying to use more homemade checks to buy three Rolex watches.

Sigh. Watches and Porsches? Really? Has there ever been a more stereotypical Real Sports Car Man crime? You should've stuck to gunning for that big promotion in the sales department, my dude.

According to an arrest report from the Walton County Sheriff's Office, Kelley used his home-printed check to buy a Porsche 911 Turbo from a dealership in Destin on Monday, July 27. Given that new 911 Turbos start at $170,800 and Kelley's check only came out to $139,203.05, it was likely a used one. Still, that's a pretty conspicuous vehicle to forge a check for.