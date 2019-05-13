Triumphant Florida Man Able to Keep Obscene Sticker on Back of Chevrolet Silverado Pickup Truck
A Florida court has ruled the man's arrest was not convictable under the First Amendment.
Florida man has been busy and up to no good lately, but he's spared enough time to celebrate a hard-earned Constitutional victory on Monday. After being arrested last week for a vulgar sticker appearing on the back window of his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, 23-year-old Dillon Webb's charges were dropped by a state court following his arrest.
"Having evaluated the evidence through the prism of Supreme Court precedent it is determined the Defendant has a valid defense to be raised under the First Amendment of our United States Constitution," said Florida Assistant State Attorney John Durrett in a docket filed last Thursday. "Given such, a jury would not convict under these facts."
Perhaps the two most infamous trials which helped to shape Webb's defense were Baker v. Glover (Alabama) and Cunningham v. State (Georgia), both of which are staple references when arguing that bumper stickers are protected under the First Amendment.
According to the New York Post, Webb stood up to the deputy to show that "police officers are not above the law," and, while admitting that there are limits to where Freedom of Speech can apply, his particular circumstance was "just funny."
In the video of Webb's arrest, Webb was adamant that his sticker was not derogatory. It was shortly after that point where Webb refused to remove an "S" from his sticker and the officer issued him a summons for obscene writing on his vehicle, as well as resisting an officer without violence.
The Bonderud Law Firm in Jacksonville, Florida revealed that they have been retained by Webb, stating that they will now "transition from defense to offense."
- RELATEDFlorida Man Arrested After Refusing to Remove Obscene Sticker From Chevrolet Pickup TruckThe 23-year-old cited his First Amendment rights to inform the world about his love of eating donkey.READ NOW
- RELATEDFlorida Man Arrested After Praising the Lord While Highway-Surfing His CadillacThe 70-year-old said he'd "rather go to jail than go back home" to his supposedly demanding wife.READ NOW
- RELATEDFlorida Manatee Orgy Near Tampa Bay Highway Causes World's Most Awkward Traffic JamYou'd think Floridians would be unfazed by odd things happening around them on a constant basis, but then again, you don't see this every day.READ NOW
- RELATEDFlorida Man Caught FaceTiming High-Speed Pursuit While Traveling 110 MPHThe man is an apparent repeat and habitual traffic offender with a laundry list of previous charges, but this takes the cake.READ NOW
- RELATEDFlorida Woman Pulls Live Alligator Out of Her Yoga Pants During a Traffic StopYes, that was an alligator in her pants. No, it was absolutely not happy to see you.READ NOW