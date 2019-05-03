2020 Toyota GR Supra: A Gran Turismo First Drive of the Long-Awaited Supra Redux

Even before anyone has gotten any seat time in the production-ready 2020 Toyota GR Supra, there are some pretty strong opinions about the car. "Nice Z4," detractors snark. "2JZ or bust," nostalgists declare. "Where is muh manual transmission," purists sniff. The MkV Supra was recently added to Gran Turismo Sport, and we thought it'd be a fun exercise to see if the criticisms had any merit by taking Toyota's newest sports car out for a virtual spin. We won't be able to tell you how the HVAC switches feel in the hand, or what its interior smell like. Perhaps that'll be possible with the PlayStation 5 edition of the game. But we can "drive" the new Supra around multiple tracks (including an empty, completely dry Nordschleife) back-to-back with a "mechanically" perfect MkIV in the same sitting. Try arranging that in real life. The 2020 Toyota GR Supra RZ, By the Virtual Numbers Price: 100,000 in-game credits

100,000 in-game credits Powertrain: 3.0-liter, twin-turbo straight-six producing 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque; eight-speed automatic transmission; RWD

3.0-liter, twin-turbo straight-six producing 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque; eight-speed automatic transmission; RWD EPA Fuel Economy: Who cares

Who cares 0-60: 4.1 seconds (manufacturer claimed) 5.0 seconds (observed)

4.1 seconds (manufacturer claimed) 5.0 seconds (observed) Quarter mile: 13.4 seconds @ 109 mph (observed)

13.4 seconds @ 109 mph (observed) Quick Take: In the world of Gran Turismo, the 2020 Toyota GR Supra feels like a solid sports car that's eager to please even if it isn't quite as magical as its 2JZ-powered predecessor.

Chris Tsui/Gran Turismo Sport

The new Toyota Supra suffers from the Jennifer Aniston Problem. What is the Jennifer Aniston Problem, you ask? The J.A.P. is when something or indeed someone looks way worse in still photos than they do in motion. Hang on, let me rephrase that. The J.A.P. is when something or indeed someone looks somewhat less gorgeous in still photos than they do in motion.

Chris Tsui/Gran Turismo Sport

Stationary, the Supra looks a little awkward. At a standstill, its roof is too high in relation to the rest of the body and it has a bulbous, prominent nose. Watching one of my own ghost cars fly past me on a particularly slow lap, though, the two-door Toyota looks low, punchy, and purposeful. I specifically remember thinking, "Huh, what a cool looking thing." I'm really not a fan of how perfectly round the steering wheel airbag is. It reminds me of the steering wheels found on fun fair bumper cars and not in a good way. "2/10 would not buy." Of course, it's all been painstakingly recreated by the wizards at Polyphony Digital, who have perfectly modeled everything from how light dances (or doesn't dance) on my particular car's matte gray paint to the heads-up display above the instrument cluster. Speaking of speed, Toyota quotes a 4.1-second sprint to 60 mph but when we loaded the car onto GT Sport's dead-straight Special Stage Route X for a spot of "instrumented testing," we consistently logged a zero to 60 time of five seconds on-the-dot. The quarter mile is dealt with in 13.4 seconds at 109 mph. Because the game perplexingly doesn't feature drag racing, "instrumented testing" in this scenario basically amounts to launching the car a bunch of times and poring over the replay data with a stopwatch. (For the serious nerd, this was done on Sports Hard tires with traction control set to 2.)

Chris Tsui/Gran Turismo Sport

The virtual 2020 Toyota GR Supra aced the digitized Nürburgring, where rain and tourist traffic is nonexistent. The Supra is, in a word, eager. Eager turn-in, quick steering, strong brakes, and a willing powertrain make the two-door 'Yota agile, forgiving, and malleable. Toyota says the Supra has a lower center of gravity than the Boxer-engined 86 and is stiffer than the carbon-laden Lexus LFA. After piloting its video game representation, I'm inclined to believe it. However fast you think you can throw the Supra into a corner, it can probably do it quicker. The car handles undulations and elevation changes like a champ.

Chris Tsui/Gran Turismo Sport

The 335-horse, 3.0-liter BMW straight-six under the hood puts the Supra a couple of leagues below its NSX and GT-R countrymen but like the handling, it's a unit that's eager to please. It's a solid, strong motor with none of that torque dip nonsense that plagued Toyota's last joint-venture sports coupe. Its twin-turbos make themselves known with an audible whistle above around 4,000 rpm. It's got an extrovert of an exhaust as well, with crackles galore happening off-throttle anywhere above 2,500 rpm. Seriously, take your foot, er, finger off R2 and it sounds like somebody's zapping a bag of popcorn in the glovebox. As if the car didn't already audibly let its driver know how fast its engine is spinning, Toyota has fitted a nifty shift indicator inside of the tachometer that lets your peripheral vision know when to select the next gear. So, we now know the 2020 Toyota Supra can do the hot-lapping thing. But what if all you want out of a trip to the track is to leave some skid marks and destroy some tires? To see how it gets on, we loaded up Tsukuba. In addition to being the venue of countless Best Motoring showdowns, the 1.27-mile circuit also regularly plays host to Formula D. That's D as in drift.

Chris Tsui/Gran Turismo Sport

Will the new Supra powerslide? With the right motivation, absolutely. Dialing down the traction control, flicking it into a bend and mashing the throttle results in theatrics worthy of an armchair Ken Block. Sustaining massive chains of tire smoke through Tsukuba's long Turn 12, in particular, is hilariously easy. Suspiciously easy. It's almost as if this car was developed by the same man responsible for the born-to-drift 86—which it was.

Chris Tsui/Gran Turismo Sport