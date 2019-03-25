First 2020 Toyota Supra Rolls off Assembly Line at Magna Steyr Plant in Austria

The world's first production-ready 2020 Toyota Supra has finally rolled off the production line in Graz, Austria, officially marking the public debut of Toyota's fifth-generation high-performance coupe.

VIN "20201" rolled off of the assembly line at the Magna Steyr plant, according to Toyota, painted in a beautiful Phantom Matte Gray with its mirror caps adorned in an attention-grabbing shade of red to match the car's carbon fiber-clad red interior. When it comes to rolling stock, the Supra's wheels were sprayed in a much more subtle matte black. Toyota's President, Akio Toyoda, also signed the car's engine cover to mark the historic event.

Perhaps equally interesting is what appears to be a Misano Blue Metallic Z4 peeking in from behind the supra's hindquarters. Both cars are being produced at the same facility as part of a BMW-penned contract with Magna International, showing a harmonious manufacturing balance between the two automakers.

"It was exciting to see the first Supra roll off the line!" said Nobi Nakamura, project chief designer for the Supra. "Though we had our set of challenges, we believe this Supra will show the passion, thoughtfulness, and commitment that we have all had as we designed this iconic sports car and can't wait to see both old and new Supra fans all over the world on the roads soon."