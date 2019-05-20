These Sizzling 2020 Toyota Supra TRD Accessories Should've Been Stock All Along

According to the latest, TRD’s accessories for the Supra do add a bit of functionality. For instance, although made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) all the additional body parts boost aerodynamic effectiveness. Thus far, the list essentially includes a three-piece front splitter that enhances downforce and reduces drag at the front end, and it even lowers the car by more than a half an inch up front. The panel behind the door and ahead of the rear wheel well also gets the option or a CFRP insert, which improves airflow at the rear-three-quarter section.

And lastly, there are some additional side skirts, which like the front, lower the car by a tenth of an inch, while a CFRP rear-deck spoiler completes the look.

Should buyers want to opt for more exclusive wheels, 20-spoke forged aluminum and 19-inch wheels staggered with a 9-inch width at the front, and 10-inch at the rear are available and are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tires.

The Japanese dealer noted that all the accessories added together amount to around $23,522 after current conversions with the Japanese Yen.