These Sizzling 2020 Toyota Supra TRD Accessories Should've Been Stock All Along
They look good and they're functional, too.
Even though the new 2020 Toyota Supra is out, that doesn’t mean Toyota’s throwing in the towel, calling it a day, and leaving dealerships to sell them by the boatload. Rather, the Japanese auto giant recently revealed its latest line of accessories, compliments of its in-house racing division Toyota Racing Development (TRD).
TRD first teased the accessories on the pre-production Supra TRD Performance Line concept earlier this year, and again last week via Facebook. And recently, a Japanese dealership decided to spill the beans. Most of the accessories at first look to enhance the appearance, but they’re not just for show.
According to the latest, TRD’s accessories for the Supra do add a bit of functionality. For instance, although made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) all the additional body parts boost aerodynamic effectiveness. Thus far, the list essentially includes a three-piece front splitter that enhances downforce and reduces drag at the front end, and it even lowers the car by more than a half an inch up front. The panel behind the door and ahead of the rear wheel well also gets the option or a CFRP insert, which improves airflow at the rear-three-quarter section.
And lastly, there are some additional side skirts, which like the front, lower the car by a tenth of an inch, while a CFRP rear-deck spoiler completes the look.
Should buyers want to opt for more exclusive wheels, 20-spoke forged aluminum and 19-inch wheels staggered with a 9-inch width at the front, and 10-inch at the rear are available and are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tires.
The Japanese dealer noted that all the accessories added together amount to around $23,522 after current conversions with the Japanese Yen.
