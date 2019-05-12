2020 Toyota GR Supra First Drive Review: A BMW Wrapped in a Flashy Toyota Skin

But within the first few minutes of driving, you forget that the climate controls and radio switches are from an F30 3-Series. And you forget that all the switchgear appears as if Toyota raided BMW’s parts bins. Once acquainted with the Shenandoah Circuit following a few familiarization laps, we were given free rein to pilot the Supras to their limits at the whims of our skillset. Within the first few laps of getting the tires to sing their song of losing grip, the GR Supra clearly showcased that it is not the sports grand tourer that its predecessors were.

Turn-in is tack-sharp and with that perfect 50-50 weight balance and only 3,400 pounds to hustle around, the Supra dominated the Shenandoah’s 20-plus decreasing radius corners and rolling chicanes like it was a walk in the park. Body roll was minimal in nearly every action on all axis, thanks to electronically adaptive gas-shocks. And the Brembo clamps showed no signs of fading with repeated late braking. Whenever I found myself approaching a corner too hot, transitioning from understeer into a controllable and easily forgiving oversteer was a cinch. All thanks to the Supra’s point-and-shoot front-end and just a jab of the throttle.

Yes, that’s clearly attributed to the Supra’s BMW-sourced roots. But as the Supra’s chief engineer, Tetsuya Tada shared, BMW simply supplied the components, while Toyota was left to tune it all to work in unison. And with his sights set on taking down the Porsche 718 Cayman, the Supra is proof that Tada did his homework. In this class of sports coupes, the Cayman sets the bar and the Supra places itself as a serious contender.