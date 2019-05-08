2020 Toyota Supra Crashes Into Guardrail While Testing at Nurburgring

It's official, the first unmasked 2020 Toyota Supra crash has taken place, and it happened on the world-famous Nurburgring. The credit goes to engineers testing the new A90 Supra on the Nordschleife, and which resulted on the Supra's pretty and aerodynamic face being crushed beyond recognition.

The all-new Supra was photographed on the track at Industry Pool on May 7, claimed by the Gods somewhere along the 5.6-mile stretch known as Ex-Mühle. Surprisingly, this is actually the second crash of a camouflaged A90 Supra to occur on the Nurburgring, the first of which happened late last year on the 12.4 miles straight known as Döttinger Höhe.

Because the accident occurred during Industry Pool, this means that the car belonged to Toyota and was being tested in a professional manner. No private owner has had the pleasure of owning one of Toyota's brand new flagship sports cars just yet, meaning that we're still looking forward to hearing about the first privately owned Supra being crashed.