BMW Recalls 2020 Toyota Supra for Seat Belt-Related Malfunction

BMW issued a recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the all-new 2020 Toyota Supra. The recall involves a problem where the seat belt guides may not be properly welded to the car’s frame, which represents a major safety issue. Also, yes, BMW is recalling a Toyota.

It’s no mystery that BMW is largely responsible for the Supra’s underpinnings, which includes overseeing Magna Steyr’s production of the Supra in Graz, Austria. As a result, it means BMW is responsible for handling any manufacturing defects, including all recalls worldwide. Technically there would be a few drivetrain components that could potentially fall under the Toyota umbrella if recalled, but it's safe to say most Supra related issues will have to be handled by BMW.