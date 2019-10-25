Video Shows How That First Salvage Auction 2020 Toyota Supra Met Its Maker

Earlier today, we reported on the first wrecked 2020 Toyota Supra to show up at a salvage auction. Its auction listing didn't provide much background into how the Supra got to its current state, but we've now unearthed video footage that paints a much clearer picture of what happened.

Found on Facebook is footage taken by the car's alleged final passenger, showing the presumed owner losing control of the sports car and careening straight into a tree. Judging by the performance monitoring device in the passenger's hand, it appears the pair were in the process of "tuning" the MkV Supra.

"Out here tune’n my mk5 *fire emoji* y’all ain’t ready...." the alleged owner reportedly posted to Facebook. It turns out it was himself who, in fact, was not ready. The 10-second clip contains NSFW language so you might want to put on your headphones.