Toyota 86 Successor Will Aim to 'Surpass the Supra,' Says Toyota Chief Engineer

After taking the wraps off the long-awaited Toyota GR Supra, the Japanese automaker isn't appearing to be resting on its laurels as far as sports car development is concerned. Speaking to Australia's MOTOR at a media event, 86 and Supra chief engineer Tetsuya Tada said that development on the next-generation 86 is underway and that it should be better than the new BMW-co-developed Supra.

"We have a new 86 team," said Tada-san. "We have to make a new 86 that surpasses the Supra…that is what the customer expects."

To clarify, it's highly unlikely that Tada-san means that the next 86 will eclipse the Supra in terms of outright performance but rather be a more enjoyable car to drive in terms of sheer enjoyment. As someone who's recently driven both cars on the track back-to-back, however, I'd argue that this is already the case.