Toyota 86 Successor Will Aim to 'Surpass the Supra,' Says Toyota Chief Engineer
Surpass it how, exactly?
After taking the wraps off the long-awaited Toyota GR Supra, the Japanese automaker isn't appearing to be resting on its laurels as far as sports car development is concerned. Speaking to Australia's MOTOR at a media event, 86 and Supra chief engineer Tetsuya Tada said that development on the next-generation 86 is underway and that it should be better than the new BMW-co-developed Supra.
"We have a new 86 team," said Tada-san. "We have to make a new 86 that surpasses the Supra…that is what the customer expects."
To clarify, it's highly unlikely that Tada-san means that the next 86 will eclipse the Supra in terms of outright performance but rather be a more enjoyable car to drive in terms of sheer enjoyment. As someone who's recently driven both cars on the track back-to-back, however, I'd argue that this is already the case.
Toyota's Australian spokespeople prudently pointed out to MOTOR that the presence of a development team does not guarantee a car will make it to production. When The Drive reached out to Toyota for comment, a company rep replied in an email, "We are committed to our sports car lineup and providing fun-to-drive cars. However, we cannot comment on future products."
Just last week, a report surfaced alleging the successors to the Toyota 86 and its Subaru BRZ twin would have its design previewed in a concept coming to next month's Tokyo Motor Show and be powered by the same 2.4-liter flat-four out of the Subaru Ascent SUV. With its turbo removed, we believe the FA24 motor could make around 220 to 230 horsepower. A healthy bit more than the current car's 205 hp but not a drastic boost.
As for the Toyobaru MkII's chassis, another rumor said that the sports cars would be built on a version of Toyota's TNGA platform this time around instead of a Subaru frame since Subie's latest Global Platform apparently does not support rear-wheel drive.
- RELATEDNext-Gen Subaru BRZ/Toyota 86 to Get More Horsepower With Subaru Ascent Motor: ReportCould we finally see sensibly powered Toyobarus?READ NOW
- RELATEDVideo: Formula Drift's Papadakis Racing Documents 1,000-HP 2020 Toyota Supra BuildNeedless to say, it's an exercise in mad engineering, alright.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Toyota Supra Outsells Toyota 86, Subaru BRZ Combined in First Full Month on Sale in USAs it turns out, internet comments aren't the best measure of commercial success, because the new Supra is off to a solid start.READ NOW
- RELATEDToyota Supra Chief Engineer Hints All-New Sports Car Could Be Mid-Engined, Developed In-HouseTetsuya Tada reveals his project wish-list for Toyota's third sports car, which many believe will be a new MR2.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition: Instant CollectorThe new package comes with factory-installed performance upgrades, more tech, and new colors...Though still no more horsepower.READ NOW