Next-Gen Subaru BRZ/Toyota 86 to Get More Horsepower With Subaru Ascent Motor: Report

On the day the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 dropped, enthusiasts have demanded one modification: more power. While people exalted the platform’s dynamics and affordability, every review, online forum, and gas station parking lot was littered with complaints that the cars were criminally underpowered. That could change with the next generation if reports out of Japan are to be believed.

Japan’s Best Car says that the already confirmed next-generation of the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 will drop the 2.0-liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder boxer engine (FA20) for Subaru’s new 2.4-liter engine (FA24) plucked from the Ascent SUV. Though the Ascent debuted with a turbocharged version of the 2.4-liter four, Best Car doesn’t specify if the Toyobaru twins will get the same forced induction.

Using a little soothsaying, we’re inclined to believe that the enthusiast cars will come sans turbo. The first use of the FA20 was a turbocharged version in the current-generation Subaru WRX. Both Subaru and Toyota then removed the turbocharger and plopped it into the sports cars. This seems like the most likely scenario for the forthcoming second act.

The current Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 both produce around 205 horsepower. While the Subaru Ascent’s FA24, with the turbocharger, produces 260 horsepower. Given the forced induction, The Drive believes that if the companies do go the FA24 route, each will get around 220-230 horsepower. It’s not the bump most were hoping for as many would rather see the car’s oomph start with a three, but nor is it too little of an increase.

The theory of Subaru and Toyota using the FA24 is one that tracks with other recent reports. Two months ago, The Drive reported that both the next-generation WRX STI would be dropping the haggard EJ25 motor to exclusively use the new FA24. Though when we reached out to Subaru for comment on that reporting, we received a straightforward, “We cannot comment on future products” response.

The same is true with the current report about the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 with the company line being, “We aren’t able to comment on future product.”

As for when we’ll see the next-generation Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86, it could be as soon as the Tokyo Motor Show which starts next week. If Subaru or Toyota does debut the follow-ups to one of the most beloved enthusiast cars of the last decade, we’ll be sure to bring you all the news. But what do you think? Would you accept a new Toyobaru twin with another naturally aspirated engine? Or do you need forced induction?

