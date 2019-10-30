Watch a Hilarious Chain of Events Trigger a Ferrari-Powered Toyota 86 Burnout

Inspired by famous inventor and chain reaction expert Rube Goldberg, Nitto Tire and Driving Line came together to design one of the most complicated (and funniest) chain reaction videos we've ever watched. The clip, which was just uploaded to YouTube, features Formula Drift star Ryan Tuerck and his awesome Ferrari-powered Toyota 86 drift car.

The entire production is designed to highlight Nitto’s new tire line, making this a pretty fun-to-watch marketing exercise. The footage includes appearances by the brand’s off-road and high-performance tires, as well as some light truck and SUV rubber. Outlandish items like a bowling ball and even a knife-toting drone are used to trigger the ultimate finale of the film: a good 'ole session of tire destruction via donuts.