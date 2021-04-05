2022 Toyota GR 86: The Budget Sports Car Returns With a Bigger Engine and More Speed

Almost five months after Subaru took the wraps off its "new" BRZ, Toyota is finally unveiling its twin, the 2022 GR 86. Lo and behold, it looks 95 percent the same as the Subie. Don't count on it to drive the exact same as that car, though, because Toyota says it's been working to give the GR 86 a "unique driving feel through friendly rivalry with Subaru." That line partially coincides with rumors that the car was actually delayed after Toyota boss Akio Toyoda told engineers to tweak the GR 86 at the last minute so it drives differently from the BRZ. As for what that "unique driving feel" actually entails, Toyota is remaining vague, only saying that the GR 86 will "provide happiness to 86 fans, and realize an evolution of the 86's unique driving sensations."

Toyota

"...the new GR 86 is specially designed for sports performance, and provides direct and satisfying driving performance of the highest order," the press release continues. Beyond different tuning, this car's hardware is all pretty much the same as the BRZ. The front lower fascia is different but, like the BRZ, the GR 86 is powered by a Subaru 2.4-liter, naturally-aspirated flat-four (each cylinder has essentially been bored out by 8mm versus the old 2.0-liter) using Toyota's D-4S injection system. In the Japanese market, this motor is rated at 232 horsepower but don't be surprised if the U.S.-spec car mirrors the American-market BRZ's 228hp. Peak torque of 184 pound-feet comes in at 3,700 rpm. Redline is expected to be the same as the BRZ's, 7,000 rpm, while absolute max revs are capped at 7,400 rpm.

Toyota